In a touching TikTok video, Eminem’s adopted child reveals himself to be non-binary.

In a post uploaded on their TikTok account, Eminem’s adopted child, now known as Stevie, came out as non-binary.

Stevie, formerly Whitney, revealed the news to their almost 10,000 TikTok followers last week, and stated in their TikTok bio that they’re fine with being addressed to by “any” pronoun.

When Eminem, actual name Marshall Mathers, briefly reunited with their mother, Kim Scott, in 2005, the rapper adopted the 19-year-old.

Stevie’s video included a montage of images documenting their evolution from identifying as “she/they” to “they/she” and, finally, “all pronouns.”

The video was labeled, “Watch me become more comfortable with myself,” and it began with Stevie weeping audibly.

Stevie has used the hashtags and has used the hashtags “#genderfluid” and “#bi” in recent tweets, adding that they are “always developing and changing.”

“People whose gender is not male or female use many various names to identify themselves, with non-binary being one of the most common,” the National Center for Transgender Equality said on its website about non-binary identity.

Genderqueer, agender, bigender, and other terminology are also used. None of these labels signify the same thing, yet they all refer to a gender experience that isn’t just male or female.”

Between 1999 to 2001, Eminem was married to Stevie’s mother. Hailie, their daughter, was born in 1995. After reconciling with Scott, Eminem adopted Stevie, who was born in April 2002 from another relationship.

In January 2006, Eminem and Scott remarried, but months later, in April of that year, the musician filed for divorce.

Scott is also the adoptive father of Alaina, whose mother is Dawn Scott, Scott’s late twin sister.

Grammy artist Eminem opened out on motherhood in March 2020, saying that “being able to raise kids” was one of his greatest successes.

When boxing superstar Mike Tyson inquired if Hailie, now 25, had any children of her own, he replied on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson: “There will be no children. Just a boyfriend, really. She’s doing very well.”

#greenscreen #genderfluid #bi #life original sound – THXOC @st0nedc0wforever growing and changing

According to People, he continued, “She’s made me proud for sure.” This is a condensed version of the information.