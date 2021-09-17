In a TikTok video that has been viewed 5.2 million times, a woman claims she was refused service because she is deaf.

The user @shannon heroux said she was refused service at a Dunkin’, formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts, because she is deaf in a TikTok video that has gone viral. The TikToker is seen in her car, detailing what happened just moments earlier in the video, which has 5.2 million views.

“I was recently refused service at a Dunkin’ Donuts because I am deaf,” she explained. “I didn’t know what to do with it. I was perplexed because I couldn’t hear anything.”

@shannon heroux, who was in tears, stated she usually wears a cochlear implant but wasn’t wearing one at the time. She stated she had never been turned down for service before and that it “hurts.”

@shannon heroux explained, “I called this girl over, told her I was deaf, and I had to read her lips.” “She didn’t remove her mask.”

She went on to say that the manager had been summoned, and that based on his body language and face, he was “going off,” waving his hand. He apparently refused to write anything down when @shannon heroux told him she couldn’t hear him and needed to lip read.

“We’re six feet apart, there’s Plexiglass to the side, and I’m wearing my mask, so what else do you want from us?” she stated

Because the wearer’s mouth is totally covered, opaque masks can impact speechreaders, also known as lipreaders, according to a 2020 release from the National Association of the Deaf.

Wearing clear masks or devising communication techniques when wearing fabric or surgical masks are some of the suggestions made by the organization for communicating with those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

@shannon heroux, a TikToker, said dealing with the pandemic has been difficult, and that people don’t believe she’s deaf.

She explained, “I could tell and feel from him that he didn’t believe me since I speak so well.”

@shannon heroux said she was “near her breaking point” and had been “discriminated against” at a number of different consumer organizations during the pandemic in a second video explaining the scenario.

She said, “We do the right thing, and you folks don’t care.” “It’s time for something to change. So here’s my message to Dunkin’ Donuts: I’d like apologies. I’ve never felt like this before, and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”

