In a tight race for Texas Governor, Matthew McConaughey loses ground to Greg Abbott.

While Matthew McConaughey has yet to declare his candidacy for governor of Texas, a new survey suggests that he is nearly tied with incumbent Greg Abbott.

In recent months, the 51-year-old Hollywood actor has hinted that he may enter politics in his home state as he considers a career away from the screen.

In a hypothetical election match-up, The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler found that 39 percent of registered voters in Texas support Abbott, while 38 percent support McConaughey, according to a poll released on Sunday by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler.

Abbott’s razor-thin advantage against McConaughey represents a major comeback for the two-term Republican governor, who trailed the actor by 45 percent to 33 percent in a similar poll conducted in April.

McConaughey has hinted that he is considering a run for governor of Texas in recent months, but he has yet to make it official—or to say whether he will run as a Republican, Democrat, or Independent.

According to the newest poll, McConaughey has considerable support among Texas Democrats, with 56 percent indicating they would vote for him over Abbott, who was picked by 15 percent of those in the same party.

Abbott’s support among Democrats has grown significantly since April, when he trailed McConaughey by 58 percentage points in a survey.

Independents in Texas also backed McConaughey, with 39% indicating they would vote for him, compared to 29% who said they would vote for Abbott. In an April poll, McConaughey led Abbott by 16 percentage points among independents.

McConaughey, on the other hand, trails Abbott significantly among Texas Republicans, with 69 percent of those questioned supporting the incumbent and only 22 percent backing the actor. Abbott’s lead had shrunk to 26 percentage points in April.

Meanwhile, 23 percent of all respondents in the current poll—which polled 1,090 registered voters from June 22 to 29, with a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points—said they would not vote for McConaughey or Abbott, preferring to support other candidates.

In June, former President Donald Trump endorsed Abbott as he prepares for the November 2022 gubernatorial election in Texas.

“Governor Greg Abbott will continue to lead the Lone Star State admirably. This is a condensed version of the information.