In a tear-jerking viral video, a woman takes her mother on a trip before dementia sets in.

Many people have been moved to tears by an emotive film of a woman escorting her mother to Ireland before her dementia takes hold.

Stephanie Martin posted the video to Instagram on September 19, describing it as her mother’s “favorite moment” from their 10-day journey around Ireland.

“My beloved mommy was diagnosed with frontal temporal dementia a few years ago,” she stated. The doctors estimated that she would forget who we were in around 6-8 years.

“She had always wanted to see the Cliffs of Moher, so I arranged for her to fly there.”

The elderly woman can be seen in the video with tears running down her cheeks as she gazes out the window at the cliff vista of the Burren region in County Clare.

As she takes in the event, the woman is surrounded by Martin and another person.

The movie then goes to an image of the mother posing in front of the jagged rocks and ocean after more clips of her looking about.

