In a tear-jerking video, a blind toddler sees his mother’s face for the first time.

The remarkable moment a young child was able to see clearly for the first time has gone viral online, attracting over 5.5 million views.

Elderberrysultan posted the video on TikTok, and it depicts a young blonde kid standing in the living room wearing a pale pink winter coat and pants.

A woman leans in and places a pair of pink glasses on the legally blind youngster, and the small girl is overcome with joy as she rushes around the room, enthusiastically looking at everything and spinning in circles.

The footage is accompanied by text that reads: “It was the best moment of my life. Riley had been declared legally blind.

“Because she couldn’t distinguish faces, she began calling everyone’mom’ and ‘dad’ at the age of two. As a result, we were able to obtain her glasses around the holidays.” A woman can be heard stating, “I’m going to cry,” and Riley is asked what she thinks.

The small girl then screams with delight, prompting the woman to say: “Give your mother a hug. For the first time, you can see my face.” The two embrace at the end of the touching video, which you can watch here.

Elderberrysultan has written the following caption for the video: “Today is 2 years ago! #fyp #family #tiktoktoddlers #love” @elderberrysultan Today is 2 years ago! #fyp #family #tiktoktoddlers #love a thousand years a thousand years a thousand years a thousand years a thousand (lullaby) christina Perri Since its release on November 1, the video has received a lot of attention online, with 964,500 people liking it.

Many TikTokers have also raced to the comments area to express their feelings on the adorable moment.

Janel Stroud, a TikTok user, wrote: “When my son got his glasses, he exclaimed, “Oh mommy, you’re so gorgeous.” Everyone began to cry.” User9876389467009 posted the following: “In my car in the Target parking lot, I’m definitely not bawling like a baby. I’m not one of them.” “She’s twirling around, taking in every new detail,” Andrea typed. “This could be the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” Caitlin Teal exclaimed. “We really do take things for granted sometimes,” Katie Jo observed, “the way she just keeps spinning and gazing at everything [sad-face emoji].” Hannah Banana tweeted the following: “TikTok, I swear, makes me cry more than. This is a condensed version of the information.