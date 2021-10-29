In a tear-jerking video, a blind 108-year-old holds his great-great-granddaughter for the first time.

A video of a blind 108-year-old woman greeting her two-week-old great-great-granddaughter became popular online, garnering over 4.7 million views.

The lovely moment when the woman delivers her child to her great-grandmother, Ruth, can be seen in the clip, which was submitted to TikTok by a woman named Mary, with the username Blinge2013.

Ruth, who is nearly blind, hugs Adelina, a little kid, and says, “Oh my god.” I wish I was able to see you. Oh, it’s lovely just to be able to hold you.” “Oh my god, she’s so silent… she’s so warm… she’s so heavy,” she exclaims. Oh, my god, she’s incredible. Oh, I’d love to be in her company.” “You are and you will be,” Mary, 26, continues. “We can make sure that occurs.” I’ll make it a point to bring her with me at all times.” The family then talks about the infant, and the momentous meeting is captioned as follows: “My daughter met her great great gram today.” My great grandmother is 108 years old, and my daughter is 2 1/2 weeks old. #historyinthemaking #rainbowbaby.” The video, which was first published on August 27, has received over 1.2 million likes.

On October 28, it was re-shared on the popular Instagram meme account Pubity, where it has now been watched over 4 million times.

Many individuals flocked to the comments section to express their feelings on the touching scene.

Today, my kid met her great-great-grandfather. My daughter is two and a half weeks old, and my grandmother is 108 years old. #rainbowbaby #historyinthemaking "This is very beautiful and healthy," remarked one social media user. "I hope that both of my grandmothers live to see their great-great grandkids." "Two beings who are a century apart," one user wrote. "I wish I could see you," another typed, "I want to cry." "108 years of life against 2 weeks of life," one commenter exclaimed. "I'm not sure why, but this really blows my mind. Imagine all the memories you'll make in 108 years. What a life." "My great granny passed away days after my son was born," one person confessed.