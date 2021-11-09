In a surveillance video, an enraged customer throws hot soup in the face of a restaurant worker.

Alarming CCTV footage has appeared online that appears to show a client at a fast food restaurant flinging boiling soup in the face of a cashier.

A woman can be seen yelling furiously to a restaurant worker and gesticulating towards her meal on the counter in the video, which has been shared on Reddit and TikTok.

The event is said to have occurred in Temple, Texas, according to both posts. The Temple Police Department has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

The woman was “complaining there was plastic in her soup” and was “given a refund or another item,” according to a caption that accompanies the TikTok video posted by Section 8_. You may see the video here: @section 8_ Karen in the making! @Nelly – The cashier deserved better! #fyp #fyp #karen #roborockrun Oh no, Kreepa says. She “did not ask for a refund or anything,” according to the caption, and instead began to dispute with the restaurant employee over the error.

The two women exchange words on the video, with the restaurant worker pulling out her phone, before the customer takes up the soup with both hands and throws it in the face of the cashier. She then abruptly turns and exits the eatery.

Since the video was first published on TikTok, another video of a lady claiming to be the restaurant employee in the tape has surfaced.

In a three-minute video posted on the social networking platform under the name Nelly, the woman gave her own story of what happened. You may see the video here: @bummynelly I hope this clarifies things! The video can be seen on the @section 8_ page. Please don’t harass or threaten this woman any longer! Thank you one more. #restaurantlife #karen #menudo 833007 Lofi nostalgic antique music box – NARU She adds in the video that the woman on the camera originally called the restaurant to complain about her soup being so hot that the plastic lid had melted into it.

The restaurant worker explains, “I told her I was very sorry, it was so uncomfortable because that had never occurred to us before.”

The woman was allegedly offered a refund, according to her. This is a condensed version of the information.