In a shocking viral video, a “sexually frustrated” sea snake mounts a man’s paddleboard.

A paddleboarder in Australia captured the incredible moment a “sexually frustrated” sea snake attempted to mount his board in the middle of the ocean.

A huge olive sea snake can be seen creeping towards YouTuber Brodie Moss through the ocean in footage provided to TikTok by Brodie Moss.

“He’s just come straight at me again,” Moss yells as the deadly snake tries to slither up onto his white board. What an intimidating situation. Take a look at this. It’s a large, elderly dog.”

He laughs and adds, “Come on, pal.” “That’s sick, dude. I’ll see you later.” Yes! I’m completely enamored with it.”

“What he’s doing, this time of year, they’re hunting for a mate, and these old dogs, they don’t have the advantage anymore like the young ones,” he says to the camera.

“As a result, they become quite frustrated. If you’re ever going to get bitten, that’s when it’ll happen.”

“Sea snakes generally avoid humans,” Moss said in the video’s caption, “but this time of year they become very active, sexually frustrated, and sometimes violent as they hunt for a mate.”

The Shed Fellas, a TikTok user, wrote: “Wait wait wait wait. Take a step back. “Are there snakes in the ocean?”

“This is the most Australian thing I’ve seen in a minute,” Mataio Gututala added.

“Now that I think about it,” Kid.Arachnid typed. It’s incredible that there are snakes that only live in the sea… especially considering the bulk of snakes dwell on land.”

“How do they not get lost?” asked user9524850940355. For the rest of their lives, they’ll be at sea!?”

“Well, you know what they say, there’s always more… snakes in the sea,” Audrey said.

“Snake trying to get on a surfboard,” Nightdragongirl observed. No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no The snake says, “Sorry, dude, I’ll have to leave.”

“I would be scared, I’d even cry and faint, and this person simply attacks it whaaaat,” a Netflix account, albeit not the streaming service, wrote.

