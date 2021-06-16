In a ruling, a judge calls a nurse’s comparison of COVID vaccines to Nazi medical experiments “reprehensible.”

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by employees of a Houston hospital system over the need that all employees receive the COVID-19 vaccination, citing the lead plaintiff’s analogies to Nazi medical research, according to the Associated Press.

Jennifer Bridges’ claim that the vaccination is “experimental and risky” was found to be false by U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes of Houston. Bridges’ claims that the immunization requirements are analogous to Nazis’ forced medical experiments on prisoners in concentration camps are likewise deemed “reprehensible” by Hughes.

Vaccinations as a condition of employment, according to the judge, are not compulsion.

“Bridges has the option of accepting or refusing the COVID-19 vaccination; but, if she declines, she will have to find another job. A worker may be legitimately sacked if he opposes an assignment, a change of office, an earlier start time, or any other command. In exchange for pay, every job imposes restrictions on the employee’s behavior. Hughes ruled, “It’s all part of the deal.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Last Monday, the Houston Methodist Hospital system took 178 staff off the job without pay for refusing to get vaccinated. 117 of them sued, claiming that the requirement was unconstitutional and that they had been suspended and threatened with termination.

Bridges and the other clients were represented by Houston lawyer Jared Woodfill, who vowed an appeal.

In a statement, Woodfill stated, “All of my clients continue to be devoted to challenging this unfair legislation.” “What’s astonishing is that several of my clients were on the front lines at Texas Methodist Hospital during the peak of the pandemic, treating COVID-positive patients. As a result, a large number of them became infected with COVID-19. Methodist Hospital gives them a pink slip and declares them bankrupt as a thank you for their dedication and sacrifice.”

Employees had until June 7 to finish their immunizations.

Marc Boom, the hospital system’s CEO, said in a memo on Tuesday that 24,947 staff had met the vaccination criteria, and that 27 of the remaining 178 had received the first of a two-dose vaccine and would not be dismissed if they received the second. The rest are on the verge of being terminated.

285 additional employees gained medical or religious exemptions, and 332 were deferred because they were pregnant or for other reasons, he wrote. This is a condensed version of the information.