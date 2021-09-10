In a recent flip-flop, the Florida Court of Appeals reinstated the state school mask mandate ban.

According to the Associated Press, Florida’s Court of Appeals reinstated Governor Ron DeSantis’ prohibition on schools requiring kids to wear face masks, in the latest judicial reversal in the governor’s legal battle with some parents.

A judge in Tallahassee previously ruled against the mask requirement and lifted a hold on the ban’s implementation. The 1st District Court of Appeals decided that the judge had no authority to lift the stay, thus restoring the prohibition.

The latest decision, according to Charles Gallagher, an attorney representing parents who are contesting DeSantis’ prohibition, is “disappointed.”

In a tweet, Gallagher stated, “With a stay in place, students, parents, and teachers are once again in jeopardy.”

A lawsuit was filed by parents who were represented by Gallagher and other lawyers who argued against DeSantis’ restriction. They claim he doesn’t have the authority to prohibit school boards from enforcing mask mandates.

The state may reintroduce financial penalties against the 13 school districts that are currently resisting the mask requirement prohibition. Local school board members whose votes to impose student mask mandates have had their pay docked.

The United States Department of Education stated on Thursday that it has launched a new grant program to help school districts in Florida and elsewhere that have lost money as a result of implementing anti-coronavirus measures like mandated masks.

“The rule requiring ALL Florida school districts to safeguard parents’ rights to make choices regarding concealing kids is BACK in effect!” stated DeSantis spokesperson Christina Pushaw in a tweet.

According to DeSantis, the new Parents Bill of Rights law gives sole authority to parents to decide whether or not their children should wear a mask to school. Only medical reasons, not parental discretion, are allowed in school districts where masks are required.

In an August 27 decision, Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper agreed with Gallagher and other lawyers, and on Wednesday, he lifted a stay that had prevented his ruling from taking effect. As the governor seeks a judgement making his mask mandate ban permanent, the appeals court has reinstated the stay.

