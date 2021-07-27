In a rare breakthrough case, a fully vaccinated New Orleans woman dies of COVID at the age of 33.

In a rare “breakthrough” case, a 33-year-old woman who was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 died from the virus.

Angelle Mosley, a New Orleans resident, died on Sunday after becoming ill on Thursday.

According to her mother, she was confident she didn’t have COVID-19 because she had been properly vaccinated and wasn’t experiencing some of the virus’s most common symptoms, such as loss of taste and smell.

“She stated, ‘I am aware that I do not have COVID.’ I can still smell and taste things. I’m also vaccinated.’ But it turns out she had it when she got to the hospital,” Tara Mosley told WDSU News.

Fully vaccinated persons are “far less likely” to get COVID-19, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but a “small number of people” will still contract the virus.

These unusual occurrences are referred to as “vaccine breakthrough instances.”

More than 161 million Americans had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of July 19, 2021, and the CDC had received reports of 5,914 vaccination breakthrough cases.

COVID-19 claimed the lives of 1,141 completely vaccinated people, while 5,601 were hospitalized.

Initially, 292 (26% ) of those who died and 1,529 (27% ) of those who were hospitalized were described as asymptomatic.

According to the CDC, these findings are “likely an undercount.”

Mosley, who had just started her first company in June, texted her mother last Thursday to complain about being sick. She went to the hospital the following day and was diagnosed and released.

When her condition worsened, her neighbor drove her back to the hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mosley informed her mother that she was suffering from pneumonia and had a high fever. Later that day, she passed away.

The three COVID-19 vaccines now approved for emergency use in the United States are Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, and the CDC claims that all three offer protection against “most” viral types.

However, some variants may result in breakthrough cases.

“While these immunizations are helpful, no vaccine is 100 percent efficient in preventing sickness. There are breakthrough cases with any vaccine, according to the CDC.

The public health agency said it is investigating COVID-19 vaccination breakthrough cases in collaboration with state and municipal health authorities, but it. This is a condensed version of the information.