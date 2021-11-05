In a rant titled “Drink Champs,” Kanye West takes aim at Kamala Harris.

In his Drink Champs performance on Thursday night, Kanye West slammed Kamala Harris and revealed he is still a Trump fan.

During his wide-ranging interview on the Revolt TV show, the “DONDA” rapper—who has legally changed his name to Ye—and one-time presidential contender took a shot at the vice president, while also criticizing his enemy, Drake.

“You know, Pusha [T] voted Democrat—she voted for Kamala Harris—we haven’t seen her since the election,” West added.

He then laughed about the election results, saying, “If they received 94 percent of the black female vote, you’d think Drake was running.”

The show’s hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN burst out laughing, while West was amused by his jibe at his “Certified Lover Boy” competitor.

West chastised Big Sean and John Legend for failing to support him in his failed 2020 presidential campaign.

He stated, ” “When I ran for office, both John Legend and Big Sean were quickly exploited by the Democrats to attack the boy who had altered their lives.

“And that’s some scumbag nonsense. And I don’t get along with either of them, so please accept my apologies.” Kanye West takes a swipe at Kamala Harris, claiming that she received 94 percent of black women’s votes. You’d think Drake was running! pic.twitter.com/dpqw34jE1Y VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) (@VideoMixtape_) (@VideoMixtape_) (@VideoMixtape_) 5 November 2021 Former President Donald Trump was covered elsewhere in the conversation, with West admitting that he is still a supporter.

“I’ll let you know that I’m still wearing a red hat today,” he remarked. “I might not be able to get it on right now,” she says, “but I’ll let you know where I stand.” West’s participation at the Drink Champs also saw him professing sorrow for adding Big Sean to his record company.

“I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean,” West said to the hosts.

“The worst thing I ever did was sign Big Sean…” he clarified.

Big Sean reacted to Twitter shortly after West’s words aired to declare that this is the first time he’s heard the rapper voice these views.

