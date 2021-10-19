In a rallying cry on climate change, Queen Elizabeth II invokes World War II.

Queen Elizabeth II urged governments to take action on climate change, claiming that “apparently insurmountable challenges” can lead to world-changing technological breakthroughs.

The 95-year-old monarch spoke optimistically about Britain’s role in encouraging sustainability, citing gains done during World War II.

In a speech for the Global Investment Summit that echoed a special coronavirus address last year, Elizabeth said the United Kingdom’s history of innovation is founded on a foundation of “teamwork against adversity.”

The queen declared: “We often build the technologies that alter the world when we work together to overcome apparently insurmountable barriers.

“I am frequently reminded in the United Kingdom that our history of creativity is built on this foundation of teamwork in the face of hardship.”

During World War II, a team of scientists working discreetly in stately mansion Bletchley Park constructed the first modern computer, which was used to decipher Germany’s enigma code.

“We owe much of our modern world” to Alan Turing and the rest of the Bletchley Park crew, according to Elizabeth.

She continued, ” “Today’s problem, on the other hand, is not in cracking a code. It is in collaborating globally to address the threats posed by climate change. Rising to this problem is a shared obligation of people in government, business, and civil society.

“I am proud of the UK’s efforts to secure a long-term future, but there is still much more to be done.”

The queen’s remarks come ahead of the COP26 climate change summit, which will bring together world leaders to try to achieve progress on decarbonization.

Her address, which took place today, Tuesday, October 19, is the latest in the royal family’s climate change discourse.

Prince Charles has been a campaigner for the environment for decades, but the queen has just expressed an interest in speaking about it.

She was caught on camera last week expressing her dissatisfaction with international leaders’ inactivity.

“It’s really aggravating when people talk but they don’t do,” she appeared to tell a guest during the opening of the Welsh Parliament last week.

The Earthshot Prize, the first of Prince William's environmental awards, was presented on Sunday, with each winner receiving £1 million.