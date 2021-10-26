In a package, a Joywave drummer discovers live scorpions.

After discovering a number of live scorpions packed inside a parcel shipped to him, a drummer from the rock band Joywave received a horrible surprise.

Paul Brenner, the percussionist for the upstate New York band, has stated that many of the predatory arachnids were found in a parcel of apparel he ordered.

Joywave is a Rochester, New York-based indie band that is well-known on the festival circuit. “Swish” and “Somebody New” are two of their most well-known songs. “At first, I mistook it for a tick or something. They were, after all, quite small “Brenner told RochesterFirst.com, a local news organization.

Brenner stated, “That’s when I realized, ‘no, that’s a scorpion.” “That’s when my shirt slipped from my grasp and into the box.” Brenner confirmed that the box contained eight small animals and one huge creature.

The musician revealed that he had purchased clothes from a merchant in Hawaii, including sneakers and a T-shirt.

As soon as he spotted the package’s perilous contents, he alerted the cops.

“It seemed to be a hit with the officers,” Brenner remarked. “More people continued arriving there, their phones out, and some of them said things like, ‘I’ve never seen a scorpion before.'” The report was corroborated by local authorities, with Brenner noting that the scorpions most likely infiltrated the package after it was dispatched.

While the critters did not appear to escape and cause harm in Brenner’s home, the gift lay unopened for the whole weekend, even while his cat was present.

Brenner remarked, “That’s almost the scariest thing.”

October 26, 2021 — Paul Edward Brenner (@paulwave)

“Because, as you may be aware, I own a cat. My roommate stayed with me for the entire weekend. And the fact that there were live scorpions just feet away from my sleeping cat and I wasn’t there is terrifying. I assume it’s the season.” “I was tricked, not treated today,” Brenner said, referring to the Halloween season. The band has been tweeting about the incident and has shared photographs of the package’s creatures with followers.

“Imagine being the person that got scorpions sent to Western New York lol,” the band’s Twitter account wrote.

Imagine getting scorpions delivered to your house in Western New York. https://t.co/sUgj3axlVS

Joywave (@joywave) (@joywave) (@joywave) (@joywave) ( 25th of October, 2021