In a ‘Off the Rails’ interview, Madonna crawls on Jimmy Fallon’s desk.

Madonna proved that her rebellious attitude is still alive and well when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

As she promoted her recently released documentary, Madame X, the music legend, 63, sat down for a conversation with eponymous host Jimmy Fallon.

“Art is vital in our life,” she said when host Jimmy Fallon asked her what she hoped viewers would take away from the film. That is something I don’t think people highlight enough. The novelist James Baldwin has a huge influence on me.” “He was a huge inspiration for the show,” she continued, “and one of the things I quote over and again throughout the show is that artists are here to disturb the calm.” “As a result, I hope I have disrupted not only your tranquility this afternoon, but also the peace of others who are watching the show.” But I mean it in the nicest possible way.” “Oh, sure,” Fallon, 47, agreed, as the “Express Yourself” singer leapt from her seat and sprawled herself on the host’s desk, eliciting boisterous applause from the studio crowd.

“No!” screamed a shocked Fallon. Madonna! Put a stop to it! I’m at a loss on what to do. Before removing his jacket and placing it across Madonna’s fishnet stockings-clad legs, he said, “Stop it right now.”

“My gosh, no one is going to see anything!” Madonna exclaimed as she ascended the table, lifting her black minidress to reveal her bottom to the audience.

“Life isn’t only about interviewing kitties,” Madonna said as she returned to her seat. You don’t want to talk to an adult, do you? Let’s have a mature discussion.” “Are you currently conversing with an adult?” “I’m not sure,” Madonna said in response to Fallon’s question. I have the impression that you are currently experiencing some sort of dispute. “Have you seen a therapist?” I inquire. In response, Fallon remarked, “I went once or twice.” “It wasn’t my cup of tea.” When Fallon asked Madonna the same question, she responded, “I write… it’s a type of therapy… I also hope I have a good group of buddies… I tell people what’s on my mind. That’s. This is a condensed version of the information.