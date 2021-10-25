In a now-deleted video, Elle Macpherson claims to have ‘Aborigine’ eyes.

After claiming to have “Aborigine” ancestry during a Vogue beauty tutorial, Elle Macpherson has sparked debate—and questions.

The 57-year-old Australian supermodel featured in a video on the website of the fashion bible, offering advice and revealing how she keeps her legendary looks.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, when the subject went to her facial traits, Macpherson said: “My eyes are practically black, and it’s the Aborigine in me that makes them that way. They don’t reflect light the same way blue eyes do since they’re seven generations Australian.” According to the Herald, Macpherson’s beauty firm, WelleCo, did not answer when asked if she was claiming Indigenous ancestry or if she regretted adopting the term “Aborigine,” which is often considered insulting.

The comment was removed from the Vogue video when WelleCo representatives were alerted, according to the publication.

“We are not Indigenous, and we have not traced our genealogy,” Macpherson’s sister, Mimi Macpherson, is reported as saying over the phone to the Herald.

Representatives for Elle Macpherson and Vogue have been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

Celeste Liddle, an Indigenous feminist writer based in Melbourne, took issue with Macpherson’s remark, tweeting a photo of one of her eyes on Twitter with the caption: “Just posting a picture of my Aboriginal eye because according to Elle MacPherson, it’s a thing.”

Liddle added in a follow-up tweet: “PS I do, in fact, have three rows of eyelashes, Elle. It’s thoughtful of you to inquire. It’s to keep the dust out of the desert. You are a f***head.” One of Liddle’s fans responded to the message by saying: “Sorry, Celeste, but your eyes reflect light, indicating that you are not Aboriginal. According to Elle’s Guide to Aboriginal Physiognomy, this is correct.” “Hey Elle Macpherson, here’s a picture of my Aboriginal eyes that I just rolled at you…” wrote another Twitter user, alongside a photo of her green eyes. I’m just showing off my Aboriginal eye since Elle MacPherson says it’s a thing. Because we’ve been under lockdown in Melbs for a long time and I could give JWH a run for his money… pic.twitter.com/RCGBM2SHzR – @Utopiana’s Celeste Liddle 24th of October, 2021 Here’s a picture of my Aboriginal eyeballs that I just rolled at you, Elle Macpherson… pic.twitter.com/xnBm7GUGnG — Nathalie McLean (@natopia tweets), @natopia tweets, @natopia tweets, @natopia_ This is a condensed version of the information.