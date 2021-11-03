In a now-deleted post, Britney Spears blames her mother for conservatorship.

Britney Spears has accused her mother, Lynne Spears, of coming up with the concept for her conservatorship in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

Following worries about her mental health, the pop singer, 39, has been under the legal arrangement since 2008, which has taken her personal and business decisions out of her hands.

Jamie Spears, her father, who had been in charge of the tumultuous conservatorship since its commencement, was removed from the role in September.

While the patriarch has been portrayed as the driving force behind the conservatorship, his renowned daughter has blamed her mother, stating her father was “not intellectual enough to even dream of” such a plan.

Britney Spears posted a message to her Instagram account that stated, “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling lady.”

“The moment I SMILE and realize I haven’t in a very long time!!!!” she captioned the photo. ‘You’re acting strange… what’s up with you???’ says my mother, who is really concerned. ‘Hello, my name is Britney Spears… it’s great to finally meet you!!!’ I say. “Before I go any further, please forgive me in advance,” the “Toxic” singer continued. I’ve been out of the game for 13 years and I’m a little rusty!!!! It used to be a family business… it’s no longer that!!!!” I was BORN today because I get to SMILE… so thank you for quitting my life and allowing me to finally enjoy mine!!!! Pssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss Yes, I am 100 % certain that I am!!!!” “Pssss my dad may have begun the conservatorship 13 years ago… but what people don’t know is that my mum is the one who gave him the idea!!!!” she said, referring to her mother. “I will never get those years back…. she surreptitiously ruined my life… and yes, I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it… so take your entire ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f*** yourself!!!!” she said, mentioning her former manager, Louise. This is a condensed version of the information.