In a new Lifetime movie, Meghan Markle is shown as Princess Diana, dying in a car accident.

TV viewers have called a new made-for-TV film depicting Meghan Markle dying under a smashed car “sick” and “tasteless.”

The Duchess of Sussex is represented in Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, a controversial new Lifetime television film.

The film is a dramatization of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to quit the royal family, however the first scene sees Meghan dying in a vehicle crash surrounded by cameras, similar to her mother-in-death, law’s Princess Diana.

Princess Diana died in a vehicle accident while being pursued by paparazzi in Paris in 1997.

The upcoming film, which is Lifetime’s third installment of Harry and Meghan’s journey, will premiere on Labor Day, September 6 at 8 p.m.

The dramatic Oprah Winfrey interview that made international headlines and prompted a debate about racism and the monarchy is recreated in this film.

While some moments are based on true events, others are entirely made up, such as the disputed car collision scenario seen in the trailer and raising controversy today.

One Twitter user wonders aloud, “Is this a sick joke?” while another says, “How incredibly tasteless to replay Diana’s death scene.”

The scene, which starts the film, is said to be a dream sequence meant to resemble Princess Diana’s death.

The crashed car is encircled by cameras, and a frantic Prince Harry fights his way through the crowd to see his bride, who is seriously injured and begs for assistance.

The event turns out to be a nightmare, and when Harry wakes up, he discovers Meghan and their son Archie are safe.

In the film, Jordan Dean plays Prince Harry.

Sydney Morton, who plays Meghan Markle in the film, said she wanted to approach the character “with care” because filming began barely two months after the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.

“I really felt a responsibility to be respectful and very grounded when portraying Meghan since she is a living breathing person and I’m playing her pretty much right now in her life,” Morton told This website.

“I believe it is. This is a condensed version of the information.