In a new court filing, Brad Pitt challenges Angelina Jolie’s child custody victory.

In his legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has asked the California Supreme Court to review a previous verdict that deprived him of a 50-50 parenting agreement.

In the divorce case between Jolie and Pitt, the California 2nd District Court of Appeals called a private judge’s behavior a “ethical breach” at the end of July, handing Jolie a crucial victory in their custody battle.

The appeals court sided with Jolie, who claimed that Judge John W. Ouderkirk failed to disclose his financial ties to Pitt’s lawyers.

“When combined with the evidence given about Judge Ouderkirk’s previous professional contacts with Pitt’s attorneys, an objective person who is aware of all the facts would legitimately have doubts about the judge’s ability to be impartial. The court said at the time that disqualification was warranted.

Pitt, on the other hand, is now seeking a reversal of the “dangerous” decision, which his legal team claims only serves to hurt the five minor children for whom he is seeking joint custody.

Pitt’s lawyer, Theodore J. Boutrous Jr., said in a statement, “We are seeking review in the California Supreme Court because the temporary judge, who had been appointed and repeatedly renewed by both sides, was improperly disqualified after providing a detailed, fact-based custodial decision, following a lengthy legal process with multiple witnesses and experts.”

“The lower court’s ruling will reward parties who are losing child custody cases, and condone their gamesmanship, by enabling them to wait and see how the case will likely turn out before seeking the judge’s disqualification,” the statement stated.

“By unnecessarily prolonging the resolution of these disputes in an already overburdened court system, tolerating the use of this type of strategic ‘lie in wait’ disqualification challenge will cause irreparable harm to both the children and families involved in this case, as well as other families in other cases.

“Allowing this type of devious litigation approach will deprive parents of priceless time with their children when judges are disqualified in the middle of their cases for small infractions.

“The lower court’s decision is harmful to children and the overcrowded justice system in California.”

Brangelina, the former couple, announced the end of their marriage in September 2016, two years after they married in August. This is a condensed version of the information.