In a new comic, Batman’s trusted sidekick, Robin, comes out as bisexual.

In the most recent issue of Batman: Urban Legends, Batman’s well-known sidekick, Robin, came out as bisexual.

Tim Cook, the third incarnation of Robin, is featured in DC Comics’ monthly anthology. In the sixth installment of the series, Tim had his “lightbulb moment.”

“Have you ever had a lightbulb moment?” Tim enquired in the audience. “It’s as if someone out there has been tormenting, teasing you. You know you’re meant to be on the same page as your brain, but something didn’t quite add up. People are constantly inquiring about my desires. But I couldn’t understand it. It was whatever it was. It always seemed a little out of reach. Until now, that is. Until now, that is.”

In the comic, Tim fights with his friend Bernard Dowd, which makes him rethink how he feels about him. The two old friends were reunited in issue #4 of the series, and they shared a supper that was interrupted by Chaos Monster. In issue No. 6, Tim runs into Bernard on his front porch for the second time.

“Are you interested in going on a date with me?” Bernard inquires about the legendary superhero sidekick.

Tim responds, “Yeah…yeah.” “I believe I desire that.”

Meghan Fitzmartin wrote issue #6 of Batman: Urban Legends, which was lettered by Pat Brosseau and illustrated by Belén Ortega and Alejandro Sánchez. Fitzmarin expressed her thanks for the opportunity to write Tim’s tale on Twitter.

“In writing, my objective has always been and will always be to demonstrate how much God loves you. Fitzmartin tweeted, “You are so incredibly loved, significant, and seen.”

My purpose in writing has always been and will continue to be to demonstrate how much God loves you. You are immensely valued, adored, and seen. I’ll be forever thankful to @BelenOrtega_ and @loquesunalex for entrusting me with Tim Drake’s narrative, and I’m proud to work with the incredibly great @BelenOrtega_ and @loquesunalex pic.twitter.com/h2BMotX0Iq

August 10, 2021 — Meghan Fitzmartin (@megfitz89)

Fitzmarin spoke with Polygon about the situation and stated that she did not want to identify Tim just yet.

Fitzmartin explained, "I wanted to give attention to the reality that sexuality is a journey." "To be clear, his love for Stephanie, as well as his feelings for Bernard, were and are completely genuine."