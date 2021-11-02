In a new book, Queen’s Brian May and photo historian Denis Pellerin investigate the origins of stereotyping.

When he’s not producing or traveling with the legendary British rock band Queen, guitarist Brian May pursues another passion: stereoscopy, the method of viewing two nearly similar photos together via a stereoscope to create the illusion of three dimensions.

May recreated the London Stereoscopic Company, which was founded in the 1850s as a seller of stereoscopes and stereo images, more than a decade ago (a.k.a. stereographs or stereos). The resurrected company, under May’s supervision, maintains a website with information about stereoscopy and publishes publications ranging from T.R. Williams’ 19th-century photographic works (A Village Lost and Found) to historical photos of Queen Elizabeth II (Queen in 3-D).

The latest book from the London Stereoscopic Company is about the history of stereoscopy. Stereoscopy: The Dawn of 3-D, written by photo historian Denis Pellerin and edited by May, examines the origins of stereoscopy during the Victorian era. The British scientists and inventors Charles Wheatstone and David Brewster, who played pivotal roles in the development of the stereoscope, as well as the history of the original London Stereoscopic Company and the popularity of stereoscopy due to mass production of stereographs, are among the highlights. It also includes scans of antique stereographs that can be viewed in 3D using an OWL viewer created by May and supplied with the book.

May tells The Washington Newsday, “It’s the book I’ve wanted to put out since we started the London Stereoscopic Company.” “I wanted to capture the genesis of stereoscopy because it’s never been done properly before.” Stereoscopy: The Dawn of 3-D aims to dispel the historical mistakes and myths surrounding stereoscopy. For Pellerin, the novel took almost 15 years to complete.

“”I found things that didn’t sound right when I started studying the history of stereoscopy,” he explains. There were myths regarding the origins of stereoscopy, including the well-known legend about David Brewster delivering a stereoscope to Queen Victoria, which resulted in the sale of thousands of stereoscopes. That seemed a little strange to me, and it contradicted what I understood about the Victorians.” Pellerin approached the royal archives around 30 years ago, asking whether they had the original. This is a condensed version of the information.