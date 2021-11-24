In a nail-biting video, a kitten survives an attack by three tigers.

In terrifying footage posted on Instagram by a princess of Dubai, a stray kitten managed to survive venturing into a tiger enclosure and being assaulted by three large cats.

The tiny kitten is held in a white tiger’s mouth in clips published to social media on November 19 by the verified account of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as two others bound over to see it.

They then begin to play with the kitten, who is attempting to defend itself.

Two men rush into the cage, one with a fire extinguisher in his hand. The three tigers are seen fleeing on CCTV footage, with the leader holding the kitten in its teeth.

The tigers enter an indoor area of their enclosure in the second clip. Before squirming away, the cat falls from one of their teeth and onto the stone floor.

Latifah claimed that the kitten was later transported to a vet in an Instagram Story seen by The Independent.

“This tiny stray got into one of the tiger enclosures and was grabbed by the tigers,” she said in the caption of the nail-biting films, which can be viewed here. “She’s doing well now and won’t be a little stray anymore!”

In her Instagram bio, Latifa identifies herself as an animal lover and notes that the majority of the photographs and videos on the account are of her pets.

