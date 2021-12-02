In a nail-biting video, a dog with its head stuck in a wall is rescued.

A video of a man rescuing a dog whose head was jammed in a wall has been viewed more than 12.6 million times on YouTube.

A golden-colored dog can be seen from behind in a reclining position, his head trapped in a grey stone wall, in footage submitted to TikTok by an account called Ro.2015.

A man stands next to the dog, chipping away at the brick with a shovel to make room for the dog to get away.

The hero, who is dressed in a blue t-shirt and beige shorts, repeatedly slams his head on the wall over the dog’s head.

The dog squeezes in with a little aid from the shovel’s end once he’s cleared a wide enough gap.

Both the man holding the camera and the person assisting the dog laughed, presumably because the dog chose to push its body through the opening rather than merely remove its head.

Although there are several additional cracks in the brickwork, it is unknown how the dog became caught. Ro.2015 has been approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

The video has received a lot of attention online since it was posted on November 24, with over 149,700 likes.

Many individuals have flocked to the comments area of the video to express their opinions.

“Thank you for helping this sad puppy,” wrote Oe TikToker, User77960914586326, on Instagram.

Tres23 enquired: “Why did things turn out the way they did? He was in too much pain, poor puppy.” “How did he get his head in there?” texted Littlemissasana. “I believed he was going to cut the dog’s head off,” Angel Rodriguez revealed. Some people, notably FrozenCherry2021, believed the video was staged “Was it done on purpose for the video? The head of the dog was sucked into a little hole.” Another video of a tiny girl consoling a dog during a thunderstorm has just gone viral.

The toddler can be seen stroking a giant dog that is hiding in a laundry room, apparently afraid by the heavy rain, in the video, which was submitted to Reddit by user Thefairsewing.

The little one, This is a condensed version of the information.