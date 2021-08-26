In a moving documentary, Kaley Cuoco recalls the day John Ritter died.

In a special broadcast on ABC Friday night, celebrities such as Kaley Cuoco paid tribute to actor John Ritter.

Ritter was most known for his roles in the sitcoms Three’s Company and Three’s a Crowd, as well as films such as It, Problem Child, and Bad Santa. He died abruptly on set of 8 Simple Rules… for Dating My Teenage Daughter after feeling unwell.

Cuoco, Jimmy Kimmel, Bryan Cranston, Henry Wrinkler, and his son Jason Ritter paid tribute to John Ritter in the ABC documentary Superstar: John Ritter.

What year did John Ritter pass away?

Cuoco, who plays Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, has vivid recollections of Ritter from their time together on the sitcom 8 Simple Rules. Paul Hennessy, played by Ritter, is the father of two adolescent daughters, Bridget (Cuoco) and Kerry (Ritter) (Amy Davidson).

On September 11, 2003, Ritter died after becoming unwell on the set of the sitcom. He was initially diagnosed with a heart attack and was admitted to the hospital for treatment. He was diagnosed with an aortic dissection when his condition worsened. Later that night, six days before his 55th birthday, he was pronounced dead.

Ritter had filmed the first three episodes of 8 Simple Rules Season 2, with his final episode appearing a month after his death. On the show, his character Paul was killed off, and the rest of the season dealt with the fallout. After its third season, 8 Simple Rules was canceled.

Kaley Cuoco’s reaction to the death of John Ritter

Cuoco recalls the day Ritter became ill on the set of 8 Simple Rules in the documentary Superstar: John Ritter, stating she merely heard screaming.

Cuoco then recalled visiting the set the day after he died. “Everyone was crying and bawling, and then people began recounting stories,” she said.

“I’ll never forget the mailman at Warner Bros. who said, ‘I’d like to meet with you.’” “He says, ‘I used to deliver the mail here,’ she continues. John was continually saying hello to me, and I thought to myself, ‘Of course he did.’

Cuoco subsequently revealed in the documentary, with tears in her eyes, “I genuinely love him so much, to this day.”

