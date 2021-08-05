In a Lung Surgery Update, Kathy Griffin says she fears addiction more than cancer.

On Wednesday, Kathy Griffin opened out about her past struggles with addiction while giving an update on her lung cancer surgery.

On Monday, the 60-year-old comedian revealed that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer and would be undergoing surgery to have the damaged area removed.

And the actress took to Twitter to give an update, saying that getting off medications reminded her of her previous narcotics problems.

She added, “To be honest, this cancer operation was a little more than I had imagined.” “It will be my first night without any narcotic pain relievers tonight. Hello, Tylenol! You’ve become my new best friend!”

Griffin continued, “The last time I was in a hospital was in June 2020 when I tried to take my life and overdosed on prescription pills,” recalling a dark period in her life last year.

“Now that I’ve been drug-free for over a year, I know I can achieve anything I want without those devil medications. What’s more, you know what? I’m more afraid of drugs and addiction than I am of cancer. So, I believe I’ll be fine.”

Griffin announced her diagnosis on Twitter earlier this week, writing, “I’ve have to tell you guys something.” I’ve been diagnosed with cancer. I’m about to have half of my left lung removed in surgery. Even though I’ve never smoked, I have lung cancer!”

“As it is stage one and restricted to my left lung, the doctors are really optimistic,” she continued. “Hopefully, there will be no chemo or radiation after this, and I should be able to breathe normally again.” In a month or less, I should be back on my feet and running around like normal.

“It’s been a long four years of trying to come back to work, making you laugh and amusing you, but I’ll be OK. I am, of course, properly vaccinated against Covid. Being unvaccinated would have had far more devastating repercussions. Please keep track of your medical appointments. It’s going to save your life.”

She thanked supporters for their support on Tuesday and shared a photo of her sobriety keychain.

August 5, 2021 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin)

Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin)