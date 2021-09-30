In a letter to Biden, a group of school board members compares threats over COVID protocols to terrorism.

In a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday, the National School Boards Association (NSBA) asked the federal government to help curb school board threats, labeling them a form of domestic terrorism, due to disagreements about COVID-19 regulations, according to the Associated Press.

The NSBA noted in the letter that parents and community people have been threatening board members in person, online, and through the mail, a trend that should be investigated by federal law enforcement agencies.

Threats, harassment, disruption, and acts of intimidation were reported in California, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Ohio, and other states, according to the letter.

The letter details an Illinois man’s arrest in September for alleged aggravated violence and disorderly conduct after he allegedly struck a school administrator during a meeting. It also includes a man in Michigan who is accused of giving a Nazi salute in protest of disguising.

“As the number of acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school authorities has increased, these horrible acts may be classified as a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes,” the group concluded.

See below for more Associated Press reporting.

“Whatever your feelings about masks are, it should not escalate to this degree of rhetoric,” NSBA Interim Executive Director Chip Slaven told the Associated Press.

Local law enforcement is usually tasked with dealing with threats made against school board members. However, the group requested that the federal government intervene in cases where threats or violence could be seen as violations of federal civil rights laws.

The Justice Department, FBI, Homeland Security, and Secret Service were also asked to assist in monitoring threat levels and assessing dangers to students, educators, board members, and school facilities.

More than 90,000 school board members from 14,000 public school districts are represented by the organization.

According to the group, a letter sent to an Ohio school board member stated, “We are coming after you.” “You are forcing them to wear masks” for no purpose other than control in this planet. And you will pay a high price for it.”

The member was referred to as a “filthy traitor” by the group.

Board meetings and letters haven’t been enough to deter the threats.

After bringing zip ties to the school and threatening to make a “citizen’s arrest,” the father of an Arizona elementary school kid was detained. This is a condensed version of the information.