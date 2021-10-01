In a landmark LGBTQ+ scene, ‘No Time To Die’ teases that Q is gay.

No Time to Die includes a moment in which Ben Whishaw’s Q appears to be gay, making him the first ally of James Bond (played by Daniel Craig) to come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Though there have been characters in the 007 franchise who were classified gay or LGBTQ+ in the Ian Fleming books, they were almost always villains.

Bond and Moneypenny (Naomie Harris) pay a surprise visit to Q’s apartment in the new Bond film (spoilers ahead) to undertake a secret mission without M’s knowledge (Ralph Fiennes).

Q is preparing a romantic supper for two, clearly not expecting them to turn up unannounced, only for his intentions to be thwarted by Bond and Moneypenny attempting to save the world. As they storm inside his house, he claims that an unnamed “he” is due to come in “20 minutes” and that this is the “first time” he’s met his mysterious visitor. “Can’t a guy have a lovely night to himself for once?” he says.

Despite the fact that it is never explicitly said, the connotation is clear: Q has been using dating apps and is ready to go on her first date with a new man.

This is the latest scene from a blockbuster film in which LGBTQ+ characters are introduced into previously strictly straight societies. For example, in Avengers: Endgame, a moment in which a guy mourns the loss of his male companion during “The Blip” made headlines, while in the more recent Jungle Cruise, a scene in which Jack Whitehall’s character comes out made headlines.

While some have welcomed these situations, others have criticized them for being small, painfully cryptic moments that avoid openly discussing the LGBT lifestyles of the protagonists.

Meanwhile, other viewers have suggested that these films should strive to incorporate their characters’ sexualities throughout the film rather than discussing them in short clips that appear to be engineered to be easily taken out in nations where anti-gay laws and feelings exist.

This is what happened in the Russian dub of Avengers: Endgame, where the script was changed to indicate he met another man for dinner rather than a date. Only a few nations have seen the release of As No Time to Die. This is a condensed version of the information.