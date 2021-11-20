In a House speech, Squad member Ayanna Pressley read the names of 46 killed trans people.

During a House speech commemorating the Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) this weekend, Representative Ayanna Pressley named 46 transgender and gender nonconforming people who have been murdered this year.

Gwendolyn Ann Smith, a transgender activist, started the day of remembering on November 20 in 1999 to memorialize Rita Hester. Hester was a Black transgender woman from Allston, Massachusetts, who had been murdered the year before in the Democrat’s congressional district.

In her House statement on Wednesday, Pressley stated, “This day was founded to mourn the loss of her life and far too many others due to transphobic violence.”

She went on to say, “Transphobia is a problem that must be confronted and eradicated wherever it exists, whether in music, on television, or in the halls of the nation’s government. Because someone is brave enough to stand up precisely as they are and live their truth, there is no place for hatred.” In 2021, there were 46 victims of transphobic assault, according to Pressley, with Black and Latinx trans women being disproportionately affected. The Democrat also admitted that the figure is based solely on the number of deaths that have been officially reported.

“We mention their names on the floor of Congress,” Pressley stated.

Angel Naira, a 36-year-old Black transgender woman and health-care professional, was named the 47th victim of transphobic violence by the Human Rights Campaign on Thursday.

