In a hilarious viral video, the ‘Evil Twin’ throws a bottle at her sleeping baby sister.

The concept of a “evil twin” is a popular joke, but the baby’s antics in this viral video might just convince you that it’s true.

Cami Boehme of Connecticut operates the Boehmetwins TikTok account, which documents the antics of her twin children, Jack and Ivy.

On July 31, she posted a video on Instagram showing her young son Jack throwing a bottle at his sister in the middle of the night, which has since gone viral.

A nocturnal camera captures footage of the two twins laying in their cots, which are located next to one another, in the tape, which begins with text reading: “A harsh awakening.”

Under the cover of darkness, we see Jack jump up and waddle to the end of his crib, where he launches his bottle at his sleeping sister’s head.

Ivy then grips her head and jerks awake in astonishment, leading Jack to lie back down and pretend that he wasn’t the one who did it.

"When you wake up with a headache and don't know why…," Boehme captioned the photo.

When you wake up with a headache that you don't understand…

The amusing video, which can be viewed here, has been viewed 37.8 million times and has 5 million likes on social media.

Many people flocked to the comments section to express their reactions to the hilarious video.

“Why in the heck did he literally wake up just to hurl the bottle at her head I’m genuinely wondering why he did that for no reason at all,” Sad.b!tchwtheAK, a TikTok user, commented.

“[Laughing-face emoji] The way the baby laid back down – ‘wasn’t me’ [laughing-face emoji],” Sarah Michelle added.

“And lays back down so quickly,” Ami Addison typed. “Don’t be suspicious, don’t be suspicious”…”

“That baby took ‘woke up and chose violence’ very literally,” Tik Toker said.

“At first, I believed the baby was going to climb the crib and lay next to the other one,” Darcy Shore explained. But straight bottle, bam.”

“That’s the evil twin everyone warned us about,” Dahmo’s Way of Life remarked.

