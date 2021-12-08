In a hilarious viral video, a UPS driver ‘calls out’ homeowners who don’t have Christmas decorations.

Christmas is almost approaching, which means that many Americans have already begun to decorate their homes on the outside.

One man’s home, on the other hand, was noticeably lacking, and a UPS carrier took it upon himself to inform him of this.

The delivery man can be seen talking into the doorbell camera as he drops off a gift in the popular video, which was published on TikTok by Clayton Martin.

The man first rings the bell, then shouts, waving his finger, “Hey, this is the only house in the neighborhood that isn’t overly adorned.

“Clayton, there’s a little more work for you to do. So, let’s go to work.” Martin is then told to “peace out” by the UPS employee, who then walks away with a V sign in his hand.

“When your local UPS carrier calls you out…” reads text overlaid on the video, which has received 6.3 million views.

The description for the amusing video, which was posted on December 4, reads: “@ups, you do an excellent job of training your employees. Grady [laughing-face emoji] is constantly on the lookout for me. #foryou #ups #vivintdoorbellcamera #viral” The video, which can be seen here, has gotten a lot of attention online since it was shared, with 1.1 million TikTokers liking it as of this writing.

Many individuals have flocked to the comments section to express their displeasure with the UPS driver’s actions.

“He’s like next time I drop off a package there better be more decorations up,” one Twitter user, Kaitlin harrison23, posted beside a laughing-face emoji.

“He must be going to pay the light bill for Clayton next month,” said another person, Pilotjooones.

“Get it together, Clayton,” Danny said.

“Dude’s the decorator detective,” Ethan W said.

“It’s Santa in disguise!!!” exclaimed Sempatipipong.

“He’s the intelligent one for not spending that much energy on some good looking lights… the neighbors will do the job street will still seem cute,” Lisboa caessa19 said.

"He's the one.