In a hilarious viral video, a man debates with his mother about his music career.

A video of a man debating his music career with his mother has gone viral.

The man’s brother, Lee Marshall (@mrleemarshall), shared the video to TikTok on Sunday, writing, “Anyone want to buy my brother’s album to help pay for his insulin?” The post has now received over 2 million views and 175,000 likes.

The video’s text overlay claimed, “My brother launched an album, quit his job to be a rockstar, and just told my mom at family Thanksgiving dinner.”

“I know what I’m doing with my life,” Marhsall’s sibling tells his mother in the video. Stop telling me what to do; I’m already doing it.” “If you know what you’re doing, why did you quit a job before you got another?” their mother enquired, evidently upset. “Are you insane?” Marshall’s mother asks if he’s “crazy” after his brother argues that his profession is practically a “done deal.” Near the end of the 42-second tape, their mother says, “You have Type I diabetes, and you need insurance.” Marshall’s brother opens his lips to answer, but then closes it again.

According to Bustle, there are various indicators that it’s time to quit your work and pursue your passions. Having enough money set aside to allow a person to establish their brand is one of those signals.

Carl Waldekranz, Tictail’s co-founder and CEO, told the journal that he and Kaj Drobin, Tictail’s other co-founder, quit their jobs to develop their firm after working overtime to save enough money.

“We had been putting half of our paycheck into a savings account after six months of working double time.” “We’d saved enough money to be able to quit our jobs and focus solely on Tictail,” he explained.

Marshall’s video’s commenters were split on his brother’s decision to abandon his career to pursue music. Some concurred with their mother and believed that not working was a bad idea.

“Mom is absolutely correct. When quitting a job, it’s not a good idea to leave money on the table. Forrest Truffe wrote, “Health problems just add to that.”

