In a hilarious viral video, a Golden Retriever bites a woman’s drink out of her mouth.

A dog is a man’s best friend, which is fine and dandy, but if you get one, you will hardly have time to yourself.

A viral TikTok video depicts a golden retriever hilariously intruding on his owner while she tries to drink from a water bottle, demonstrating this point. More than 14.5 million people have watched the video.

Annie, also known on the app as Theblondeanglophile, posted the video to the app, which starts with her taking a sip from a large bottle of still water while seated on a leather sofa.

Her dog then leans in from her left side and takes the bottle in his jaws, yanking it from his owner’s mouth.

She then looks at the animal, who jumps down from the sofa and walks away, evidently bewildered.

“Life with a golden…” reads the text overlaid on the amusing clip.

“Since TikTok took it down at 20k:(#fyp #foryou #goldenretrieverlife #golden,” Annie captioned the video, explaining why it had previously been taken.

Since it was posted on May 19, the video has gotten a lot of attention online, with over 3.1 million views and 240,100 shares.

The video, which can be viewed here, has also received over 19,500 comments, with many people finding the situation amusing.

@theblondelogophile

Since tiktok lowered it to 20k:( #foryou #goldenretrieverlife #goldenretrieverlife #goldenretrieverlife #goldenretrieverlife #goldenretrieverlife #goldenretri Vampire Weekend – A-Punk “Excuse me, those are harmful for the environment, you don’t need this,” wrote Oneiric Rotaerc on TikTok. “Hey… You done…,” said another person, Charlie. Because I’m in desperate need of it… “I’m simply going to go with this… bye.” “We’ve been trying to reach you about your car’s extended warranty,” Courtney joked about the pet’s annoyance. Heather Queen of Snark confirmed that this type of behavior was common among “all retrievers,” and that “my black lab goes crazy over all bottles.” “I think dogs have discovered that we like them more when they’re silly, therefore they’ve begun acting considerably more goody,” Jacob Zimmerman speculated. “Mine does this as well,” Datdudebp21 said. “Every night when it’s supper time, he walks outside and brings in his food bowl.” It always manages to catch me off guard. This is a condensed version of the information.