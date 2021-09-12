In a hilarious viral video, a dog is caught enjoying a nighttime hot tub.

On TikTok, a video showing a dog splashing around in a hot tub at night has received over 3.5 million views.

The video opens with her wandering beside a swimming pool in the dark, which was published on the app by a DJ named Kait, also known online as Klomusicc.

A sloshing sound can be heard in the distance, and when the woman approaches, we can see a medium-sized black dog thrashing his paws around in the hot tub by himself.

“Sir, this is a Chili’s!” Kait can then be heard interrupting the animal, who is clearly having a good time.

—a common internet retort to bizarre behavior.

“Literally what is going on?” she said in the caption of the hilarious video, which you can view below.

Since it was posted on September 10, the video has received a lot of attention online, with 606,500 people liking it.

The video has received over 2000 comments, with many people expressing their surprise at the dog’s acts.

What exactly is going on, @klomusicc?

a unique sound Kait –

“He’s having so much fun,” remarked one TikTok user, Old Boy Nate.

“Dude, I didn’t think that wasn’t a dog for a second,” Chan added. hahaha, why did you scare me.”

With a laughing-face emoji, Wontonmugus disclosed, “I would have had a heart attack if I didn’t have a flashlight.”

“I like how he turns like ‘Oh hey didn’t see you there,’” Tyler Belt quipped.

“At first, I believed the two little light reflections were eyes, and this was a terrifying TikTok of something staring at the camera and smacking the water,” Brandon explained.

“Aww, poor baby was having fun,” Josue Roberto Balder exclaimed.

“The river said something to him,” Maddi Blount penned.

“This is my favorite video,” Forestdakotaa said.

“He’s signaling his friends to come over and swim,” Kev said.

Another dog went famous on TikTok lately after its owner posted a video of the dog in a car, allegedly high on magic mushrooms.

The dog can be seen peering out the window, with the wind blowing in her fur, in footage submitted to the app by a lady named Shannon, also known online as Shnnsllvn.

The video’s caption reads, “My. This is a condensed version of the information.