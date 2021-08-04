In a hilarious viral video, a dog appears to be eating oncoming traffic.

A dog’s amusing behavior while driving has gone viral online, leaving many viewers in stitches.

Alex Hilt, also known as Alexhilt5, posted a video to TikTok of his dog standing in the back seat of his car, head out the window.

“Anyone else’s dog devour incoming traffic?” reads the text overlaid on the video.

What exactly does he mean? In the video, the dog can be seen barking at every car that passes by.

It appears that the animal is eating it as the pet opens his mouth and the car flies by.

Hilt used a simple hashtag to caption the video, which you can watch here: “#dog.”

Since it was posted on August 2, the humorous video has received a total of 14.3 million views.

More than 3 million people have liked the video, and it has been shared 148,400 times.

@alexhilt5

#dog

ALex Hilt’s original sound

Many individuals used the comments area to express their opinions on the amusing video.

Wendy’s Eating Show, a TikTok user, wrote: “No wonder I haven’t seen as many automobiles on the road lately.”

“I’ve been a veterinarian for 69 years and just wanted to warn you that if your dog eats too many vehicles, he can have bad indigestion,” Burt and Cren joked.

“This requires a sound effect of earning a coin from Mario please and thank you,” Lee wrote, referencing a popular computer game.

“I have a small wiener dog, and she does this, and it’s really funny,” Maddie explained.

Gil Esau felt he could relate to the dog, commenting: “Sometimes I pretend I have a laser on my hand that cuts everything, and I just cut the car, not the trees I point my laser up when I’m passing trees.”

“Dude!” exclaimed Smithhhhxx. This is something my German shepherd does, and I assumed it was because he doesn’t spend much time in the car.”

“You might want to try turning it off and on again,” Jeremy joked.

In other strange dog behavior news, a video of a golden retriever sat between two huskies in the backseat of a car recently went viral.

