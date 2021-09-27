In a hilarious viral video, a dog acts like a fish.

After a video of a dog flopping uncomfortably in a pool of water went viral over the weekend, it spawned a slew of fish parallels.

The happy dog, who appears to be a Golden Retriever, was seen on camera frolicking in a large puddle and spreading out belly-down like a starfish.

The playful animal clumsily pivots around as the camera zooms in, mimicking a flailing fish out of water.

“Can you tell me what kind of fish this is?” On Sunday, Reddit user NyankoSensei sent a post to the ‘AnimalsBeingDerps’ subthread.

I’m not sure what kind of fish this is. AnimalsBeingDerps (from AnimalsBeingDerps)

In the 24 hours since it was first released online, the 15-second footage has gotten 775 responses from inquisitive viewers.

One guy responded, “That’s a flat-tailed barker,” while another asked, “You sure?” To me, it looks like a yellow-bellied snout snoggler.”

Another user empathetically observed, “This is a golden pupper fish.”

Someone else retorted, “It’s a Land Seal.” “It’s not technically a fish, but it’s near enough.”

One individual answered, “It’s actually not a fish.” “If you look attentively, you can see a blow hole on the front that is characteristic of a sea creature. It’s most likely a sort of whale. I’m not too knowledgeable with whales, but it almost looks like a North Atlantic Aurum Ferre to me.”

According to the American Kennel Club, the Golden Retriever is one of America’s most popular dog breeds.

The breeds are thought to have a “joyous and playful approach to life” that they keep throughout adulthood. They prefer outdoor play and were designed to recover waterfowl, so swimming is a natural hobby for them, which could explain the dog’s strange behavior in the video.

Captain, a Golden Retriever, was seen with his snout against a fish tank in December of last year, clearly enthralled by the fish inside.

“Hello, Captain. “He adores his fishy pals,” read a caption next to the video.

Last month, a dog’s unusual reaction to a pond full of fish went viral on the internet.

A curious boxer can be seen eagerly staring into a pond packed with koi fish in the video, which Karen Vick posted to TikTok.

“Are you ready to join your pals now?” “Go ahead and get in,” the dog’s owner said. This is a condensed version of the information.