In a hilarious viral post, a mother claims that her home was destroyed during a ‘Grinch Visit.’

One mother’s viral post about a “Grinch visit” gone bad had the internet in hysterics.

Laura Magill wrote on Facebook that she spent around $112 for a visit from The Grinch. Although Magill’s post is private, screenshots of it were obtained and later published on Twitter by @cafucatfood, who described it as “perhaps the funniest thing [I’ve] ever seen in my life.” The tweet has received over 210,000 likes and 22,000 retweets since Monday.

An advertisement for the visit promised that The Grinch would “come in, dirty the kids’ beds, have pillow fights, put toilet paper around your Christmas tree,” and take pictures with the kids at the end, according to Magill’s tweet.

The Grinch, however, accomplished much more than that, as proven by the photographs attached to Magill’s message.

“Every last morsel of party food [and]pricey cupcakes were strewn throughout the place. THE TREE DECOR WAS BROKEN!! SON!!! Fairy up liquid [dish soap]spilled on my kitchen floor, crushed eggs, and a full bottle of juice poured over my floor.” She went on to say that the service “ruined” her children’s onesies and that she does not endorse it.

She said, “Grinch defo came [and]stole Christmas.” “Never in my life have I been so appalled!!!” Laura Magill was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday, but she did not respond in time for publication.

In recent weeks, the Grinch in Magill’s story isn’t the first to catch the attention of the internet.

At the end of November, a Grinch actor from Universal Orlando Resort went viral for complementing a TikToker’s contour.

Alessa Dufresne shared a video in which she and the Grinch exchanged comments on his clothing before Dufresne made a remark about his lashes.

She told the actor, “We have the same lashes on.”

He restrained a laugh and knelt down to examine her lashes, only to conclude that they were all artificial. The actor added, laughing, that Dufresne was doing “excellent work with the contour.” The Grinch was seen grumbling about his poor day in another viral video taken at the theme park, which began with his beloved dog Max eating his breakfast.

