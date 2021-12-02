In a hilarious post-surgery discussion with the dentist, a Taylor Swift fan defends the singer.

A Taylor Swift fan expressed her dissatisfaction with her dentist’s admission that he is not a Swift fan in a humorous viral video.

The video is hilarious not only because of the conversation, but also because it takes place when the young patient is recovering from wisdom tooth surgery. The video was shared by the user @2co0l2juul, whose first name is Paloma, and has nearly 3.8 million views on TikTok.

“Me still protecting Taylor Swift with my life after getting my wisdom teeth pulled,” Paloma wrote overlaid on the video.

She asked the dentist at the start of the video, “Did you even play Taylor Swift during that?”

He answered, “Absolutely not.” She’s taken aback.

Swift appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2019 and released a hilarious video of herself in a post-surgery haze. Swift’s mother Andrea shot the video, which shows her getting a banana while wearing protective eyewear (she had just received Lasik eye surgery.) The video then goes to the performer eating the banana while lying in bed. Her mother warns her not to fall asleep while eating the banana, to which she responds, “I’m not asleep, my mind is awake.” Paloma then asked a crucial question after learning he isn’t a Swift fan in a TikTok video she released.

She inquired, “Do you like Jake Gyllenhaal?”

“No.”

“All right, that’s OK.”

Swift’s rumored former romance with Gyllenhaal was revived in recent weeks when she published a 10-minute version of her song All Too Well, which is said to be about the actor.

Paloma told her dentist, “I can’t believe I let you perform on me,” after he confessed he didn’t “truly” enjoy the singer.

After that, the dentist tried to replace the gauze in her mouth. She takes a breath and examines his hand.

“Don’t touch me if you don’t like Taylor Swift,” she remarked.

He doesn’t like country music, according to the dentist, which is why he doesn’t like her.

Paloma begins to play All Too Well from her phone, saying, “She is not country.”

On his second effort, she lets the dentist change the gauze, but not before yelling, “Ugh, but you don’t even.” This is a condensed version of the information.