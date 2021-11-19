In a hilarious birthday prank, the entire office dresses up as the boss.

Birthday celebrations at work are frequently underwhelming. At best, you’ll have to listen to your employees sing “happy birthday” before blowing halfheartedly on a store-bought cake.

When it came to a recent boss’s birthday, however, her team decided to go above and beyond by planning a very inventive surprise.

The entire company chose to dress up as their boss Megan in a video released to TikTok by a man named Tyler, also known online as Itstylerbitch, right down to wearing wigs to match her brown hair.

The video opens with the group of colleagues donning shoulder-length wigs and posing together, which has received over 6.1 million views.

“Dressing up like our boss on her birthday,” reads the text overlaid on the video.

Tyler then makes an announcement “She’s arrived! She’s arrived!” The squad rushes into position, ostensibly working.

Megan enters through the front entrance, wearing a fuchsia shirt and large sunglasses, before giving a double take at the room.

The stunned boss is then met with a roar of applause “”You crazies!” she says as she wishes Megan a happy birthday. I’m dead, oh my goodness.” @itstylerbitchinternational a day in the life of Megan (2021) #surprise #fyp #office #veteransday Heinz Kiessling & Various Artists – Blue Blood Her heart rate, however, does not have much time to calm when she is shocked by the company’s male owner, who is dressed in Megan-esque apparel and wearing a brown wig.

“International Megan Day (2021) #fyp #office #veteransday #surprise,” Tyler captioned the hilarious video, which you can see below.

Since it was posted on November 12, the video has received a lot of attention, with 1.5 million people liking it.

Moreover, approximately 4,300 people have already flocked to the comments area to offer their reactions to the amusing hoax.

“The way every single one of you comprehended the assignment perfectly,” one social media user, Juju, remarked.

Manny, another person, remarked, “It was really amusing how you all pretended to work like normal when she came in.””

“You can really see their job is not poisonous, and I’m jealous,” Boehoho typed.

Jhon Fab expressed his thoughts as follows: "If your employees go to such lengths for you.