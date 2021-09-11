In a heartwarming viral video, two Great Danes hug their owner after being reunited.

One of the many advantages of owning a dog is that they are always happy to see you when you return home.

However, as a recent viral video reveals, when you have two huge Great Danes as pets, this greeting can be quite intense.

A woman is flanked by two large dogs that are standing on their hindlegs while she dances between them in footage released to TikTok by an account called Lovemargot.co.

When a guy enters the kitchen area through the front entrance, the two animals rush towards him and leap to offer him a human-style embrace.

“When dad gets home,” said Lovemargot.co, whose bio states, “House of Loving Scooby-Doos.”

The video, which can be viewed here, has received a lot of attention online since it was posted on July 16, with over 54.9 million views and 10.3 million likes.

There have been almost 91,500 comments written beneath the video, with many individuals expressing their joy at the touching moment.

@lovemargot.co

Chiquitita Ending (Slowed & Reverb) – toastool When dad gets home

“Whose horse is that?” wrote one TikTok user, Meeee.

“Why aren’t they in the NBA?” said another person, Ivan Ramirez.

“Those dogs need to pay bills,” VxNmxveSilent joked.

“Please tell me why you have a doggie gate,” Cameron Bilbo said.

“Oh stawwwwp!” Dougie Christopher typed. Mine is sorely missed! I could only handle two at a time; I’m not sure I’d be able to handle three. Whippy tails and lap sitting are two of my favorite things. It’s just lovely!”

“However, where do you put the saddle?” Nathan Spencer inquired.

“I always wanted a Great Dane but my house says no,” Shannon Downs668 bemoaned, alongside a sad-face emoji.

“My aunt and uncle have two Great Danes and do this as well,” Hanna Nibbe explained. They’re quite endearing.”

“Those aren’t dogs, those are roommates,” Shaina said.

