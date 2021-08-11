In a heartwarming viral video, a man gives his hairdresser $500 after a haircut.

A heartwarming video has been released of a hairdresser receiving a $500 gratuity from a customer who wanted to express his gratitude for her sustained efforts during the pandemic.

Steven Schapiro, a YouTube celebrity known for his hidden camera prank videos, has built a name for himself on the popular streaming network.

However, with his current video, he was keen to do something different and give back to individuals who have struggled over the last two years.

He decided to celebrate reaching one million followers on YouTube by paying it forward to some of the people in his town, armed with a wad of money and his trusty videographer.

It all started with a trip to the barbershop for a unique haircut.

Schapiro, who was already well-groomed, had his hairdresser Tiffany cut just one lock of his hair before saying that she was finished and that he was satisfied with her work.

Tiffany said, clearly perplexed by the scenario, “I’m not charging you for that.”

He said, “Well, I’m paying.”

She retorted, “Well, I’m not taking any money, so what are you going to do now?”

“How about this, do you take tips?” says the narrator. Schapiro enquired.

Tiffany eventually gave in, but was taken aback when she was handed a stack of $100 dollars.

“Shut your face,” she exclaimed, stunned.

“Are you actually giving me hundreds of dollars?” “For a snip, snip?” says the narrator.

He remarked, “This is the nicest haircut I’ve had in a long time.”

Tiffany began to cry as she explained what Schapiro’s tip meant to her, still reeling from this unexpected act of generosity.

“Let me tell you about the blessing you are now,” she continued.

“I needed to pay my rent. “I’m not lying.”

“You’re the best, you’re out here working through the pandemic, truly, you’re incredible,” Schapiro replied.

The YouTuber ran out to his car to get additional bills, eager to ensure she had enough money to cover her rent.

Tiffany and Schapiro were overcome with emotion and had a loving embrace with the crying hairdresser, telling him, “You came down from heaven as an angel.”

Schapiro’s film, which was first uploaded to YouTube on August 8, has already received over 180,000 views.

