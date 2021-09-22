In a heartwarming viral video, a couple shows how they play with their blind dog.

A video of a couple playing outside with their blind dog has gone viral, with over 6.9 million views.

Sheena and Jason, a married couple who have started up the account Mavistheairstream to film their travels around the United States in an Airstream caravan, published the footage on TikTok.

Riley, their 12-year-old toy poodle with a lovely mohawk, can be seen running about in a field in the video.

As the text overlaying the clip reads, “Our blind dog realizes it’s safe to run in this field,” the little white pooch leaps joyfully.

“We clap and cheer to encourage him, and he knows that means he can’t get hurt,” the pair says as we witness them making noises and stooping down to pet the animal.

As he bounces about the grass, the little poodle appears to be having the fun of his life.

“Don’t give up on blind dogs,” the caption reads in the film, which can be viewed here. They adapt and continue to thrive. #foryou #healthy #dogs.”

The video has received a lot of attention online since it was posted on August 10th, with over 1.6 million people liking it.

@mavistheairstream

Don’t give up on dogs who are blind. They adapt and continue to thrive. #foryou #healthy #dogsâTM The Macarons Project – What A Wonderful World – Live Acoustic

More than 12,200 individuals have also flocked to the comments area to express their feelings on the touching video.

Amy Antonia, a TikTok user, wrote: “He looks like a little pony hopping around.”

“This is very sweet,” said another user, kaff231. That’s total faith.”

“This is making me cry,” Kev typed. We take life for granted, and the dog continues to be content. I’m delighted they’re still able to find happiness!”

Sarah Fichtner expressed her admiration by saying, “This is one of the most beautiful things I’ve seen today.” Little one, you’ve got this.”

“Our poodle is elderly, blind, and dead,” Richard J. Garcia revealed. We still adore her and are grateful for each new day spent with her.”

“My Nana’s dog Jack had his eyes removed owing to terrible glaucoma,” Bin-Bon explained. He is happy and has adjusted. They genuinely want to. This is a condensed version of the information.