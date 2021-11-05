In a heartwarming Twitter exchange, Cardi B agrees to officiate Kal Penn’s wedding.

Cardi B has offered to officiate actor Kal Penn’s impending wedding to his long-term partner, Josh, just days after Penn publicly announced their engagement.

Cardi B, the “Up” singer, put in a bid to be the master of ceremonies at Penn’s wedding after the House actor, 44, told his Twitter followers about a dream he had about her.

The actress posted on Wednesday: “Cardi B was a passenger on my aircraft to Los Angeles. I dreamed that she officiated our wedding on the plane and that the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands.” Cardi was quickly alerted to the message, and she responded: “First and foremost, why didn’t you say hello? Second, I’m authorized to do so, so please let me know.” Penn said, “You’re the best.” “I was going to say hello but didn’t want to offend anyone (your do not disturb light was on). But, for the love of God, let’s do it! If you’re down, we’re down!” You’re the most amazing person I’ve ever met. I was going to say hello but didn’t want to offend anyone (your do not disturb light was on). But, for the love of God, let’s do it! If you’re down, we’re down! — November 4, 2021, Kal Penn (@kalpenn) “I’m down, I’ll get my suit,” Cardi, whose true name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, replied, bringing their heartfelt Twitter exchange to a close for the time being.

Penn published his new book, You Can’t Be Serious, earlier this week, in which he revealed how he met his 11-year partner while working in former President Barack Obama’s administration.

Penn, who spent more than two years working in the White House’s public engagement office, told People about his choice to go public with his connection.

“With everyone I’ve directly interacted with, I’ve always been quite public,” Penn stated. “If Josh and I are out or talking to friends, it could be someone I meet at a bar. I’m incredibly eager to tell you about our friendship.

“But Josh, my partner, my parents, and my brother, the four individuals in my family with whom I have the most contact, are quite quiet. They dislike being the center of attention and avoid being in the spotlight.” In response to a question about his sexuality, he added: “In comparison to many others, I discovered my sexuality very late in life. There is no set timeframe for this. This is a condensed version of the information.