In a heartwarming Instagram photo, Katherine Ryan reveals her newborn baby.

Katherine Ryan has announced the birth of her second child, just two weeks after announcing her pregnancy publicly. Ryan announced the arrival of her bundle of joy on her Instagram story on Monday, sharing a photo of herself cradling her baby in bed.

“I have a really good reason why yesterday’s podcast is late,” she captioned the heartwarming image. ”

Ryan looked radiant as she relaxed in a black patterned robe, her golden locks pulled back into a sleek style. Ryan has yet to reveal the baby’s name or gender to the public.

She followed up with a photo of her partner Bobby Kootstra holding their newborn child while watching the Netherlands vs. On TV, the Ukraine Euro 2020 soccer match.

“Eagerly arriving just before kickoff,” Ryan wrote beneath the photograph. In May, while filming a live episode of her Telling Everybody Everything podcast in London, Ryan revealed that she was expecting a baby.

Dressed in a form-fitting gown, the comedian was reportedly tight-lipped about her due date, though she did tell the audience that her daughter was “very excited” about becoming a big sister.

After Ryan confirmed the news, Kootstra shared a photo of his partner looking out a window while cradling her baby bump on Instagram.

He captioned the photo, which he posted on May 28, with the phrase “Bringing New Life:).” ”

In Hertfordshire, England, Ryan and Kootstra, who dated as teenagers in Canada before reuniting several years later, live together. After Ryan returned to her native Canada to film the BBC TV show Who Do You Think You Are?, the childhood sweethearts reunited. Two decades after they first dated, in 2018 — In 2019, they married in a civil partnership for

. According to OK!, Ryan, who has lived in the United Kingdom since 2008, is also the mother of Violet, 11, from a previous relationship. “I entered into a civil partnership,” Ryan said during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show in the United Kingdom in 2019. It is ideal to have a civil partner. “We didn’t have a wedding..”

I didn’t have to put on a white gown and act like a virgin—that ship had already sailed!

