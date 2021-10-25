In a heart-stopping viral video, a black bear crashes a wedding.

The bride is generally the one who steals the show at a wedding, but at one wedding in Mexico, an unexpected ursine visitor caught everyone’s attention.

A bear can be seen gatecrashing a wedding dinner in footage that has gone viral on TikTok with over 1.7 million views.

A black bear is seen leaning over an empty table and knocking down the floral centerpiece and cutlery in the video, which was posted by Angie Diaz.

The wild animal then strolls up to a group of diners who are standing perfectly still, pauses for a second, and then walks away from the gathering.

“A bear showed up during my cousin’s wedding,” reads text overlaid on the footage.

Diaz told KTLA that she wasn’t terrified, but rather “mesmerized.”

She confessed: “Everything began since the wedding was held in a forest, and we were aware that there are wild creatures in the area, but we were not prepared for the bear to crash.

“When we first saw it, the personnel told us, ‘Don’t move, don’t move!’ since it was obviously dangerous and life-threatening.”

“He only wanted some food #smh #SaveIt4TheEndZone #MakeADogsDay #myfinALLYmoment #mexico #wedding #beartok #fyp,” Diaz captioned the video, which you can see below.

Since its release on October 22, the video has received over 179,600 likes and has been shared over 7,120 times.

Many people expressed their views on the bear’s trespass in the comments section.

“How are you all so calm omg,” one individual, Dianna, remarked.

“Plot twist: bears are not as terrible as the media made them out to be,” Joshua Rankin-Rosenberg, another TikTok user, commented.

Chelsea Handler, a well-known television show, referred to the bear as a “honored guest.”

“The guy in blue won’t bother to stop chewing his food,” User2617363326069 said alongside a string of laughing-face emojis.

“Just popping by to congratulate the happy newlyweds,” Carol Smith joked.

