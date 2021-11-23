In a documentary about Prince Harry and Prince William, the Royal Family slams “unfounded claims.”

In a rare unified statement, the Royal Family condemned a new documentary about Prince Harry and Prince William, calling it “overblown and baseless charges.”

The makers of The Princes and the Press, which aired in the United Kingdom last night, November 22, received a collective response from Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, and Clarence House.

The broadcast featured interviews with journalists, mostly from the press, who talked about reported leaks from within Kensington Palace, including if Meghan Markle was tough to work for.

According to the palace’s response: “A thriving democracy necessitates a free, responsible, and open press.

“However, inflated and baseless statements from anonymous sources are frequently presented as facts, and it’s disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, lends them credence.”

It comes after Prince William accused the BBC in May of fueling Princess Diana’s final years of “fear, paranoia, and isolation.”

The Duke of Cambridge made his remark in response to an independent investigation finding that journalist Martin Bashir fabricated financial records to suggest Diana’s employees had betrayed her as part of a campaign to encourage her to do the now-famous BBC Panorama interview.

Bashir resigned as the BBC’s religion editor in May, citing “ongoing health concerns,” according to the organization.

Part one of the new documentary followed Harry and William’s interactions with the press from 2012 until 2018.

Much of the attention was focused on how the media reacted to Meghan and Harry’s relationship, including a period when anonymous individuals quoted in the British press claimed Meghan was difficult to deal with.

“There’s been rumor for quite some time that a lot of the most damaging and negative stories about Harry and Meghan that have ended up in the pages of the press have come from other royal households or from other royal aides or courtiers, and from my own reporting and research that is exactly true,” Omid Scobie, co-author of Meghan and Harry biography Finding Freedom, said in a recent BBC documentary.

Jenny Afia, Meghan’s lawyer, told the two-part series that rumors about Meghan being dubbed “Duchess Difficult” were untrue.

The Daily Telegraph’s associate editor, Camilla Tominey, said in the documentary: “We were hearing reports that William and Harry’s relationship, Meghan, was not going well. This is a condensed version of the information.