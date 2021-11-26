In a divisive speech, the Conservative leader claims that “female replacements” in the media lead to crime.

A Conservative Party member in the United Kingdom has sparked outrage by implying that women in high-ranking media positions inspire males to turn to crime.

Conservative Party MP Nick Fletcher criticised modern media for allegedly depriving young men of role models by putting women in important roles during a debate on the official recognition of International Men’s Day. As a result, the only characters young men may look up to, he claims, are criminals. According to him, “a small but loud minority” demands that all good male characters be replaced with women. Doctor Who, Ghostbusters, and the search for the next James Bond actor are just a few of the recastings he mentioned.

“Is it any wonder we’re seeing so many young men committing crime?” he asked, drawing criticism from both members of Parliament and online users.

Labour Party chair Anneliese Dodds was one of Fletcher’s critics, telling him that the reasons why young men gravitate to crime are “much more complex” than “who should be the next 007.”

The concept of International Men’s Day, according to Gavin Newlands of the Scottish National Party, is a “pretty cruel joke” designed to minimize the relevance of feminism and women’s rights. He further stated that the perpetrator, not imaginary characters, is completely responsible for the heinous acts performed by males.

He continued, “We need males in general to take responsibility for what men have done and are doing.”

Following the debate, Fletcher issued a statement on Twitter justifying his views. He argued that his “nuanced remark” about the decline of ostensibly positive male role models had been misinterpreted.

“”I did not equate a female ‘Dr. Who’ to criminality done by men,” Fletcher said, “as has been suggested quite lazily by some folks.” In reality, I was making the point that, like women, boys and young men need positive role models in the media.” The statement provoked more social media outrage. Some have noted the enduring popularity of positive male role models such as Harry Potter and the Avengers’ male members. Others remarked on how Fletcher misnamed the main protagonist of the story, The Doctor. This is a condensed version of the information.