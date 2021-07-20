In a cryptic video, Stephen Colbert teases a possible return to Comedy Central.

Nearly six years after leaving Comedy Central to host The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS, Stephen Colbert has hinted at a future return to the network.

The 57-year-old comedian and political pundit has a lengthy relationship with Comedy Central, having worked as a contributor on The Daily Show from 1997 to 2005 before anchoring The Colbert Report from 2005 to 2014.

With the release of a teaser video on Monday, Colbert gave a strong signal that he would be returning to the network family soon.

Colbert was seen driving a black SUV over the border into South Carolina, where he grew up, in the enigmatic footage, which was evocative of a car commercial.

“Do you think you’ll ever be able to return home?” As the camera panned across tree-lined lanes, Colbert questioned in a voiceover. “Do you have to build your own house?” says the narrator.

In response to the philosophical query, a voice is heard responding, “We don’t need things to go back to normal.” A new normal is required.”

Colbert is then shown appearing perplexed as he says, “Where the hell am I?” in his trademark humorous style.

“Excuse me!” he exclaims as he lowers the luxury vehicle’s window. Is this the road that leads to the highway?”

During the 30-second clip, text on the screen states that Colbert will be returning to Comedy Central this fall. If he can locate us…”

Colbert, who previously featured on Comedy Central’s Strangers with Candy, has not been provided any further details regarding his future intentions.

After hosting without guests physically present since the onset of the COVID-19 epidemic in early 2020, Colbert, who followed David Letterman on his current late-night talk show, returned to having a live audience in June.

He greeted a live audience to considerable excitement after several months of hosting the program from his house before shifting to a converted storage room at New York City’s Ed Sullivan Theater.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Colbert addressed the audience, “It’s fantastic to be back.” “We didn’t actually leave, but we weren’t here.” This energy is slightly different than the. This is a condensed version of the information.