In a cryptic tweet, Kyrie Irving tells fans to “take off” their masks.

With a mysterious post that went viral on Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets star guard turned heads online.

My mask has been removed. Now it’s your turn to remove yours. There is no need to be concerned.

Irving’s tweet, “My mask is gone, now take yours,” was misinterpreted by some. As a metaphor for his removing pretenses and fear and asking the people to get real, he said, “No fear.” They referenced another of Irving’s tweets from last week, in which he encouraged followers to be themselves.

Just Be You (JBY)

Irving’s intellectual and poetic temperament lends itself to that argument, and he is excellent for encouraging others to face their concerns. The post, however, was received with backlash, with some misinterpreting it as a literal invitation to the public to remove their face covers as the COVID-19 pandemic, notably the Delta form, rages around the world.

According to the CDC, more than 140,000 new cases and 2,000 deaths were reported across the United States on Tuesday, with more than 3,000 in New York City. Children in day care centers will be obliged to wear masks, according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

Irving’s previous acts provide no insight into how the tweet should be regarded. Irving caused a stir when he took a leave of absence from the Nets early in the 2020-21 NBA season, and ESPN reported that the NBA was investigating him for attending a large birthday celebration for his sister without wearing a face mask.

On a journey to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in South Dakota in August, he uploaded images of himself without a mask.