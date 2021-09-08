In a court filing, Britney Spears’ lawyer accuses her father of attempting to “avoid accountability.”

After the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, requested a court to dissolve his daughter’s conservatorship, Britney Spears’ lawyer retaliated.

In a petition filed on Tuesday, Jamie Spears wrote that “recent occurrences” had made her question whether she should remain under the conservatorship that supervises her personal and professional life.

“Ms. Spears has told this court that she wants control of her life back without the safety net of a conservatorship,” the lawsuit stated.

“She wants to be able to make decisions about her own medical care, such as when, where, and how frequently she receives treatment. She wants to be in charge of the money she has earned through her job and spend it without oversight or supervision.

“She wants to be allowed to marry and have a child if she wants to. In other words, she wants to live her life without the restrictions of a conservator or a court order.”

“As Mr. Spears has stated time and time again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter,” lawyers for Jamie Spears continued in the brief. Mr. Spears feels that Ms. Spears should be given the opportunity to end the conservatorship if she believes she is capable of managing her own life.”

Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears’ lawyer, hailed the decision as victory for his client, but also took a swipe at Jamie Spears.

“This filing signals another legal victory for Britney Spears—a major one—as well as vindication for Ms. Spears,” Rosengart said in a statement to This website.

Mr. Spears has virtually surrendered after his wrongdoing and unlawful scheme to hold his daughter hostage in order to extort a multimillion-dollar payment was exposed. There will be no agreement.”

Jamie Spears was previously accused by Rosengart of attempting to extort $2 million from Britney Spears in exchange for resigning as her business conservator in exchange for stepping down.

“To the extent Mr. Spears feels he can dodge accountability and justice by taking a sworn deposition and answering discovery questions under oath, he is incorrect,” Rosengart continued. “We will continue our inquiry into financial mismanagement and other issues.”

Jamie Spears’ filing will also be reviewed by Rosengart, who claims it was “inappropriately released to the media before it was served on counsel.”

