In a court battle, Britney Spears fights conservatorship.

Fans all over the world are waiting with baited breath for Britney Spears to speak directly to a Los Angeles courtroom about her conservatorship.

The 39-year-old pop artist has agreed to give a rare testimony on her conservatorship, which has been in effect since 2008.

It’s unknown whether the court hearing will be accessible to the public at this time, but Spears’ relationship with her father Jamie Spears is expected to be at the focus of the proceedings.

Since her public breakdown in 2007, Jamie Spears has maintained tight control over her life, finances, and health decisions.

The singer has been attempting to eliminate her father’s grip over her life and finances for more than a decade, according to newly leaked court documents obtained by The New York Times.

Britney’s lawyer, Samuel Ingham, told the court in September 2020 that she was “vehemently opposed to her father’s effort to keep her legal struggle kept away in the closet as a family secret.”

Spears was “afraid” of her father, according to Ingham, and would not perform again while he was in charge of the conservatorship.

Spears’ legal team petitioned the court in April to accelerate a hearing, which is now set to take place.

A large throng of Free Britney supporters is anticipated to attend the hearing, which begins at 1.30 p.m. local time PST.

Britney Spears’ conservatorship has always caused eyebrows among fans, as conservatorships are often designated for elderly persons who are unable to make their own decisions.

Despite the conservatorship, the “Lucky” hitmaker continued to work continuously for a number of years, releasing four albums, holding a Las Vegas residency, and serving as a judge on The X Factor.

“The majority of conservatorship cases involve either older persons with cognitive deterioration, or people with intellectual disabilities,” a lawyer specialized in conservatorships told This website earlier this year.

“It’s exceedingly rarer to see someone who appears to be able to function at a high level, particularly a performer like Britney Spears,” said Alexander Ripps, an attorney at Bohm Wildish & Matsen.

This, according to Ripps, “increases the likelihood that there are things ‘behind the scenes’ that the public is unaware of.”

Perhaps the public will find out about some of these behind-the-scenes factors today.

The latest hearing comes. This is a brief summary.